COVID upended life as we knew it in early March one year ago

March has arrived, a month many Virginians are not likely to forget – certainly not March of last year, when COVID-19’s arrival upended life as we knew it. On March 1st, 2020, life was normal in Virginia, but that would soon change in a big way — the first COVID case in the state was identified six days later. It wasn’t long before that number quickly swelled to more than 1,500 by the start of April, 100,000 by August 9th. It’s now around 600,000statewide, but the numbers are now encouraging, and the news now appears to be more hopeful than ominous, but not entirely so. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: