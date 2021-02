VDH reporting 77 new coronavirus cases in Roanoke Valley

After reporting 148 new probable or confirmed coronavirus cases in Roanoke City yesterday, state health officials today are reporting 27 less cases in the Star City dropping their overall case count to 7,537. The VDH is reporting 45 new cases in Roanoke County , 23 new cases in Botetourt County, and 9 new cases in Salem. There are also 5 new hospitalizations being attributed to the Roanoke Valley, with 4 being attributed to Roanoke City and 1 being reported in Salem.