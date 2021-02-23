VDH reporting 63 new coronavirus cases in Roanoke Valley

The VDH is once again reporting a record increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths across the Commonwealth. This comes as the health officials continue to process a backlog of death certificates for coronavirus related deaths that occurred shortly after the holidays. Here in the Roanoke Valley, health officials are attributing 2 new deaths in Roanoke City, 1 new death in Roanoke County, 2 new deaths in Salem and Botetourt County. According to today’s numbers 63 new cases are being reported in the Roanoke Valley. 34 new cases in Roanoke City, 15 new cases and 2 new hospitalizations in Roanoke County, 1 new case in Salem and 13 new cases in Botetourt County.