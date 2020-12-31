VDH reporting 5,239 new coronavirus cases statewide

According to the latest numbers released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health there are 130 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases, 2 new hospitalizations and 6 new deaths being reported in the Roanoke Valley. 37 new cases ,and 3 new deaths in Roanoke City, 66 new cases, 1 new hospitalization , and 2 new deaths in Roanoke County, 9 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Salem, and 18 new cases and 1 new death in Botetourt County. VDH is reporting 5,239 new confirmed and probable cases statewide— a new record high for a single-day increase in cases.