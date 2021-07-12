VDH Partners With City to Offer Vaccine Opportunities at Library Branches

Between July 20 and Sept. 8, the Virginia Department of Health will offer residents the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine free at selected Roanoke Public Library branches. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can reserve your dose by making an appointment at (540) 613-6597 or go to www.vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-vaccine. Dates, times, and locations are as follows:

Tuesday, July 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Library

Friday, July 23, 2-4 p.m., Williamson Road Branch Library

Wednesday, July 28, 3-5 p.m., Belmont Branch Library

Friday, Aug. 13, 2-4pm Williamson Road Branch Library

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Library

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 3-5 p.m., Belmont Branch Library

Friday, Sept. 3, 2-4 p.m., Williamson Road Branch Library

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Library

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 3-5 p.m., Belmont Branch Library

Questions about these events should be directed to VDH at (540) 613-6597.