The Virginia Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 numbers show more of a breakdown – such as hospitalizations and deaths per locality. The only WFIR-listening area locality with any recorded deaths on the newest numbers is Botetourt County with 3. Hospitalizations in our area, 9 in Botetourt, 5 in Roanoke City, 2 in Franklin County, 1 in Bedford. Statewide the death toll is at 324, with 321 of those deaths COVID-19 confirmed.