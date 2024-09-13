VBR wins statewide award

| By

The success of VBR’s Northern Virginia campaign in bringing visitors to the area,the large events the organization as attracted, and the 300-plus articles written about the region helped VBR edge the competition.

Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association had their annual Ordinary Awards last night and VBR won the Hospitality Hero Award for business. The award recognizes a business or organization that has gone above and beyond to innovate, support frontline workers, provide assistance in the community, or act philanthropically during the year. Kathy Lucas, VBR Director of Public Relations…

Seven other organizations were nominated for the award.

