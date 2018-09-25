Van strikes school bus with students aboard; van driver charged with DUI

| By

From Roanoke County Police: (Roanoke County, VA—September 25, 2018) Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Toyota minivan struck a Roanoke County school bus en route to Mountain View Elementary School near the intersection of Plantation Road and Magnolia Drive. The minivan was traveling southbound on Plantation Road at Magnolia Drive when the minivan crossed the centerline and struck the bus. The driver of the minivan was identified as Richard Wayne Taylor, 28, of Bedford County. Taylor was subsequently arrested and taken to the Roanoke County‐Salem Jail. He was charged with: Driving Under the Influence Failure to Drive on Right Side of Highway Driving without Operator’s License The school bus was occupied with children at the time of the crash. It was initially stated that individuals were transported to the hospital, however, the injuries were minor and instead several students were treated by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue at the scene and released. Taylor was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was uninjured. The road was blocked for a short period of time but has since been cleared.