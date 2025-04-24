Vaccination key to preventing any measles outbreak Gene Marrano April 24, 2025 1 min read An outbreak of measles – a rare occurence for many years – is centered in Texas and revolves around unvaccinated children. But the highly contagious disease has made its way to Virginia, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports: Share: Continue Reading Previous: 25 years of offering the public a behind-the-scenes look at how local artists create Related Stories 1 min read 25 years of offering the public a behind-the-scenes look at how local artists create Denise Membreno April 24, 2025 1 min read Open Studios Roanoke tour, RSO’s Portraits of America and storytelling festival at Camp Bethel Gene Marrano April 23, 2025 2 min read Chip of the Roanoke Valley unveils renovated headquarters to expand services Ian Price April 22, 2025