Vaccination deadlines loom for VT students

| By

A vaccine deadline is drawing near for Virginia Tech students planning to be on campus this fall – and so far, most of them have yet to meet it. The university s requiring all students to be fully vaccinated – and submit verification – by August 6th, but as of late last week, just over one-third had done so. It comes as the deadline for a timely first Moderna vaccine dose has already passed, and the one for Pfizer is this Thursday. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: