Huddle Up Moms holds Motherhood Summit this Saturday

| By

“Pregnancy and Beyond – a Motherhood Summit” is what Huddle Up Moms is calling its latest empowerment and education session for young mothers – and some not so young – that takes place this Saturday in Roanoke. The details from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

See link to sign up for July 17 summit below:

https://www.huddleupmoms.org/