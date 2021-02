Va works to tie new COVID vaccination appointments to state signup system

| By

More pharmacy chains are joining Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination program this week — and Virginia health officials want these new providers to link their appointments to the state’s vaccine pre-registrations. Slots for the first pharmacy-administered vaccinations at CVS required a separate signup from health department sites. But with Kroger, Walgreens and Walmart now joining in, the goal is for them to schedule appointments through your state pre-registration. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: