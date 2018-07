Va. traffic deaths double among younger unbelted people

New statistics show a significant increase in traffic deaths this year among people 15 to 20 who were not buckled up. That number doubled over the first six months of this compared to 2017 — 18 versus nine. Now state officials are trying to determine why, and they want to get the word out. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

