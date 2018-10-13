Va ramps up for Medicaid expansion

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The state agency overseeing Medicaid expansion in Virginia is set to roll out an advertising campaign seeking eligible patients in the next two months. The [Charlottesville] Daily Press reports the Department of Medical Assistance Services has set aside $750,000 to advertise Medicaid expansion through radio spots, billboards, digital advertising and bus ads ahead of the Jan. 1 implementation. It will spend another $250,000 on brochures and posters.