Roanoke police make arrest in NW murder

(Update) On October 13 Roanoke Police arrested Christopher King, 34 of Roanoke without incident. King is charged with Second degree Murder in the death of Travon Lee. King and Lee were known to one another prior to this incident. The investigation is on going.

(Original Roanoke City police release from Friday) On October 12 at about 10:00pm, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a large disorder in the 600 block of 11th St NW. On arrival officers located Travon Lee, 24 of Supply, VA, with a stab wound to his chest. Lee was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.