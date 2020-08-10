Va Lawmakers prepare for special session on budget, criminal justice

The General Assembly special session that begins next week was called after the COVID-19 pandemic sharply reduced state revenues. But it is clear that police-related proposals will also command much of the attention. The new Democratic majority passed many initiatives this winter that they had long sought; now, Virginia Tech Professor and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says they will have to consider whether some of those should face budget cuts. At the same time, many Democrats are using the opportunity to propose major changes to Virginia crime and police-related laws, like one to reduce assaulting an officer from a felony to a misdemeanor. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

