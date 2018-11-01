Va Heights Teacher wins Milken Award – and 25K

A school assembly this morning at Virginia Heights Elementary School in Grandin Village this morning was described to the staff as a chance to meet with Virginia’s Secretary of Education and other dignitaries. The real purpose – 3rd grade teacher Caroline Eschenbaum, who in a surprise announcement was honored with a $25,000 Milken Education Award. Eschenbaum can spend that check on whatever she wants to. Educators at up to 40 schools across the country will receive the Milken Award in 2018 – this will be the only one in Virginia.

