Va Commissioner of Behavioral Health in fatal accident

Virginia’s top mental health official was involved in a fatal accident yesterday in Augusta County that killed an 18-year-old woman. State Police say Samuel Hughes Melton was driving an SUV that crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car head-on. The driver of the car, Hailey Green of Staunton, died at the scene. Troopers describe Melton’s injuries as life-threatening. He is Virginia’s Commissioner of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. State Police say he may have suffered a medical emergency just prior to the crash.

STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper J. Martin is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on July 31, 2019 on Route 254 near Kiddsville Road. A 2018 Hyundai Tuscon was traveling east on Route 254 when it struck the rear bumper of an eastbound 2018 Subaru CrossTrek. They Hyundai crossed the center line and struck head-on a westbound 2003 Toyota Solara. The driver of the Hyundai, Samuel H. Melton, 52, of Bristol, Va., was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota, Hailey D. Green, 18, of Staunton, Va., died at the scene. The driver of the Subaru, Jean M. Scheer, 55, of Waynesboro, Va., was not injured in the crash.

All drivers were wearing seat belts. Further investigation has revealed that Melton may have suffered a medical emergency, which is being investigated as a factor in the crash.