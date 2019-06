Va 2017 elections predicted national ones, so how about 2019?

With the party primaries now out of the way, Democratic and Republican strategists now turn their attention to the November elections. Virginia Tech Professor Bob Denton says the General Assembly races will also get plenty of national attention as analysts will look for signs whether they might predict national trends in next year’s presidential election. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

