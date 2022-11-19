UVA receives email threat to planned memorial service

| By

The University of Virginia Police Department says UVA received a threatening email today in advance of the planned 3:30 pm memorial service for the three students fatally shot earlier this week. The department says “We are taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety our our patrons and the security of the facility.”

From UVA Police: Around mid-day the University received a threatening email related to today’s planned Memorial Service at JPJ Arena. We are taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety of our patrons and the security of the facility. Please be advised that UVA has enhanced security measures in and near the Arena. At this time, the Memorial will continue as planned. If you see anything suspicious, please notify lawvenforcement or security professionals immediately.