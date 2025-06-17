Around 1900 cyclists are expected to take part in the USA Cycling Endurance Bike National Championships next month, with races at Explore Park, Carvins Cove and at Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke. The USA Cycling Endurance Bike National Championships are committed to the Roanoke Valley for this year and 2026; if all goes well the event could be extended to five years.

Mayor Joe Cobb spoke before the “big reveal” took place this morning: