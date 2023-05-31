USA Cycling Amateur Roanoke Nationals tweaks courses

The 2023 USA Cycling Amateur Roanoke National Championships for ages 11 through 22 are returning to the Roanoke region June 14 through the 17 – with some new wrinkles. The indvidual time trial race has been moved to the Blue Ridge Parkway and the road races will originate from Franklin County’s Waid Park. Both were in Botetourt County last year. Also being tweaked is the downtown Roanoke sprinter’s race or “criterium,” course. Its still downtown but is being moved away from certain streets in the heart of Roanoke’s retail district. The VBR Twenty24 cycling junior women’s team will compete in the Nationals. Laura Rice is USA Cycling events manager and race director: