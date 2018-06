US Attorney for Western District announces major gang bust

| By

The United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Roanoke-based Thomas Cullen, held a news conference this afternoon with federal, state and local officials, to announce a major gang arrest in Danville. 18 alleged gang members and associates were arrested this morning following a multi-agency investigation. Cullen said it was just a “first step” in ridding the Danville area of gangs. WDBJ-7 was there when Cullen talked about the charges – including racketeering.

6-14 Cullen Presser-WEB