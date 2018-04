US 220 project to begin in Botetourt; delays likely at times for three years

A long-awaited project to improve safety on US 220 north of Roanoke is just about to begin. It’s ten miles of the two-lane stretch between Eagle Rock and Iron Gate. The project will straighten, widen and provide other safety improvements. It will last three years, and at times, that will mean delays. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

04-20 US 220 Wrap1-WEB

Click here for full project information from VDOT.