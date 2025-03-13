The Richmond-based non-profit Urban Baby Beginnings opened its 5th “Maternal/Perinatal “Health Hub,” this morning in Roanoke on Franklin Road Southwest. Delegate Sam Rasoul spoke about the importance of such a hub, especially for those from underserved communities in the Roanoke area.

He also noted that Governor Youngkin advocated for a 2.5 million dollar budget item for Urban Baby Beginnings that is still in the document he could sign on March 24.