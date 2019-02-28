UPDATE One lane open in each direction on 220

| By

From VDOT – Crews have made progress this week with repairs on Route 220 just north of Fincastle where a tanker fire caused damage to the road in Botetourt County last week. The location of the damaged section of the northbound lanes is near Route 220’s intersection with Route 679 (Peck Road/Martins Lane). As of today, Thursday, Feb. 28, lanes are now open on Route 220 for northbound and southbound travel. All traffic has been shifted into the southbound lanes of Route 220 for approximately one mile. This configuration allows for one lane of travel in each direction and the detour for southbound has been removed. The speed limit has also been reduced to 35 mph in the work zone.

This traffic shift is expected to remain in place until repairs to the northbound lanes are complete. There is currently no timeframe for these repairs or when the road will reopen. All work on this project is weather dependent. For updates on this closure, follow VDOT on Twitter @511SouthwestVA or @VaDOTSalem and connect with us on Facebook on our VDOT Salem District group page. Additional pictures of the project may be found on our VDOT Salem District group page.