Update on deceased man found in vehicle in Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On February 18, 2018 at 9:32 am. Roanoke Police were dispatched to a call of a body inside of a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Lombardy Avenue NW, Officers located a silver 2005 Toyota 4-Runner with Virginia tags JXB-5607. The car was parked legally on the street. A deceased white male was inside of the vehicle. The vehicle is associated with the missing male, Nicholas Sherman, who was reported missing to the Campbell County Sheriffs Office, and was possibly believed to be in the Roanoke area. Roanoke Police detectives and forensic personnel have worked to confirm the identity of the male, collect physical evidence, and interview other individuals. The body has been identified as that of the missing male, Nicholas Sherman. Roanoke Police and the Campbell County Sheriffs Office have worked together to make the proper notifications throughout the day. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing, and is in the preliminary stages. Roanoke Police are asking that anyone having information to assist in this investigation, or knowing of Sherman’s activities since being reported missing, to please call the RPD Tip Line at (540) 344-8500 . Callers can choose to remain anonymous.