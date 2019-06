Up on the roof: Sun powers Vinton dentist’s practice

By

A Vinton dentist is using the sun to power his drills, x-rays, and everything else in his office. He says it will save him a lot of money over time — and it makes for a great conversation starter with patients. Doctor Zachary Law says the 72 solar panels on the roof of his building are likely to save him about $3,600 a year in power bills. He spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

