United Way of Roanoke Valley launches COVID-19 Response Fund drive

After talking with numerous community partners and agencies, United Way of Roanoke Valley has just launched a COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which will raise money to address critical needs like protective equipment for healthcare workers, food for children out of school and small business assistance. United Way of Roanoke Valley President and CEO Abby Hamilton was live on WFIR this morning. Visit the UWRV.org website to make a donation to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, or text UWRV to 85511. Hear the complete conversation with Abby Hamilton below:

