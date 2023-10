United Way of Roanoke Valley celebrates 100th anniversary, beginning of campaign

| By

United Way of Roanoke Valley is turning 100 – a century of service, working to improve the lives of thousands of people in the region. Abby Hamilton, President & CEO for United Way of Roanoke Valley, and Kianna Marshall, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for United Way, joined us live in studio this morning to talk about that and a Centennial Celebration Kickoff at Elmwood Park next Tuesday. Hear the complete conversation below: