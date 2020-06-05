United Way of Roanoke to issue Phase 2 COVID Fund Drive grants

| By

United Way of Roanoke Valley has announced recipients of the COVID-19 Community Response Fund “Phase 2” donations. The special fund drive was created to address issues associated with the coronavirus epidemic. United Way President and CEO Abby Hamilton was live on WFIR this morning – she says Phase 2 will address specific needs over the next few months. Hear the complete conversation below:

6-5 Abby Hamilton Live