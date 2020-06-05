United Way of Roanoke to issue Phase 2 COVID Fund Drive grants

United Way of Roanoke Valley has announced recipients of the COVID-19 Community Response Fund “Phase 2” donations. The special fund drive was created to address issues associated with the coronavirus epidemic. United Way President and CEO Abby Hamilton was live on WFIR this morning – she says Phase 2 will address specific needs over the next few months. Hear the complete conversation below:
The complete list of COVID-19 Community Response Fund Phase 2 recipients:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA: $30,000 for feeding and youth development programs supporting 2,000 children and parents in need of summer care.
- TAP:$23,400 to support emergency needs of TAP’s Domestic Violence Services, VA CARES, and the Homeless Employment and Learning Program, helping clients struggling with paying rent and buying food, baby supplies and medications.
- Bradley Free Clinic:$10,000 for dental care personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and volunteers reopening the dental clinic for waiting-listed patients.
- Lake Christian Ministries:$10,000 in financial assistance for Franklin County residents to prevent homelessness, address household utilities, and support job readiness and placement.
- Blue Ridge Legal Services: $6,000 for civil legal assistance to low-income residents facing critical legal issues as a result of COVID-19.ARCH Roanoke:$5,500 to support
- Bethany Hall with emergency services related to recovery support and in-patient substance abuse treatment for women in need.Community Youth Program:$5,000 for personal and tutoring support for families of 4th-8thgraders with limited access to food, work and summer care.
- Family Service of Roanoke Valley:$5,000 for providing mental health services for residents in crisis, offering brief, solution-focused counseling.
- YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge:$5,000 to provide childcare to the children of essential personnel during their work hours.
- Heavenly Manna Food Bank:$5,000 for emergency food/meal assistance and hygiene supplies for 1,500 residents served in Franklin County