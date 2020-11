United Way counts on small businesses to help meet this year’s goal

The region’s United Way is counting on Roanoke-area small businesses to help meet this year’s campaign goal – at a time when its normal workplace fund-raising approach is not possible. United Way of Roanoke Valley launched “Small Business United” this fall, offering promotional incentives in return for a small business’ pledge of support to this year’s campaign. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

11-10 UWRV-Small Biz Wrap WEB

Click here for the UWRV Small Business United website.