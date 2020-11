Rasoul announces more platform details on run for Lt. Gov.

| By

We told you first here on WFIR three weeks ago that Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul is running for Lt. Governor when the Democratic party puts up a new gubernatorial candidate for the 2021 race. Rasoul said the campaign will be entirely funded by individual donors Rasoul also says in a campaign video posted this morning that this is how he explains his role in public service:

11-10 Rasoul-A1-WEB