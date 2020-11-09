Update: suspect charged in shooting outside Lakeside Kroger in Salem

| By

The suspect has been identified as Zane Chandler Christian, of Christiansburg. He has been charged by Salem Police with Malicious Wounding, Reckless Handling of a Firearm and three counts of Child Neglect.

(from City of Salem) Officers responded to the 100 block of Electric Road this afternoon around 2 pm after a 911 call came into dispatch at 1:55 pm, referencing a shooting in the parking lot of the Lakeside Plaza shopping center. Upon arrival, Officers found an adult male who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the investigation is still very much underway.