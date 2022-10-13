Unbelted driver is ejected, killed in US 220 crash

NEWS RELEASE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Oct 13) at 7:30 a.m. on Route 220, two tenths of a mile south of Route 619 in Franklin County.

A 2008 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes and struck an embankment; ejecting the driver.

Matthew Wayne Burruss, 39, of Rocky Mount, Va., drove the Honda. Mr. Burruss was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.