UMBC congratulates Virginia on NCAA title

As Virginia’s players were busy cutting the nets down following their first national title win over Texas Tech, congratulations were pouring in across social media.One of them came from the UMBC basketball team, which tweeted: “What an incredible season for UVA. That was truly a turnaround for the ages. Congratulations, champs!”It was UMBC that beat Virginia in the first round of last year’s tournament, the first time a No. 16 had ever defeated a No. 1 seed. And it was that historic upset that fueled the Cavaliers all season and right into the Final Four, where they dispatched the Red Raiders in overtime.