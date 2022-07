Ukraine benefit concert to take place this weekend at Roanoke College

| By

A member of one of the Roanoke Valley’s Sister City’s subcommittee has organized a benefit concert at Roanoke College this Sunday to aid Ukrainian Refugees. A world-renowned Ukrainian pianist will be performing. More details from WFIR’s Emma Thomas.

https://www.rvsci.us/2022/06/25/ukrainian-refugee-benefit-concert/