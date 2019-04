U.S. Cellular 911 Outage in Roanoke County

U.S. Cellular customers may not be able to get through to 9-1-1.

This morning, at approximately 11 a.m. authorities say the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center received notification that U.S. Cellular was experiencing intermittent loss of 9-1-1 service in the region. This could cause cellphone customers of U.S. Cellular to not be able to reach 9-1-1 in an emergency. If this occurs, you can reach the emergency communications center for Roanoke County at 540-562-3265.