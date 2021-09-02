TXTUR furniture manufacturer opens showroom in Southeast

An 87-year-old commercial furniture manufacturer based in Southeast Roanoke branched out last year by launching a retail division, TXTUR. Today they cut the ribbon on a showroom on 9th Street Southeast in the Industrial Park. The parent company Chervan sells furniture to banks, hotels and other public spaces, and takes back used pieces to “upcycle” them. Over the past year TXTUR had been selling its retail line at Black Dog Salvage. Greg Terrill is the TXTUR president:

The showroom will have weekend hours according to Terrill.