Two wounded in Roanoke mid-day shootings

Roanoke Police say two people were wounded in what appear to be related mid-day shootings in the Hurt Park area. Officers were called during the noon hour to the 1800 block of Westview Avenue Southwest. They found two men near one another with gunshot wounds; neither injury appeared to be life-threatening.

NEWS RELEASE: On December 10, 2019 just before 12:30 pm, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the 1800 block of Westview Avenue SW. Officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound outside of a residence. The victim refused transport to the hospital. A short time later, officers located another adult male with a gunshot wound. This victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. No arrests have been made at this time regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.