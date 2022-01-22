Update on Woodway Road- Roanoke County fire

| By

(Update 1/23) The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded their investigation and determined that the fire in the 3000 block of Woodway Road originated in the living room of the home and was the result of an accidental cause. Two occupants sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and two dogs died. One cat is still missing. Damages are estimated at $220,000.

(Roanoke County, VA—January 22, 2022) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 to the 3000 block of Woodway Road, in the Mount Pleasant area, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Station 6 (Mount Pleasant) found heavy fire and smoke from the front of a one-story brick structure with two occupants in the driveway. The fire was knocked down in 12 minutes and was under control in 30 minutes. The house was occupied by two adults at the time of the fire. Both adults suffered nonlife-threatening injuries with one being transported by ambulance and one who went to the hospital in their own vehicle.

One dog has died in the fire and two other pets are missing. One teenager was not at home at the time of the fire. The family will be displaced and will be staying with family in the area. We appreciate the assistance of Roanoke Fire & EMS on this call. The

Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.