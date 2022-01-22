Team TWENTY24 will train here for 2024 Summer Olympics

Now not only is Virginia’s Blue Ridge the “East Coast Mountain Biking Capital,” it is also the base of operations for the U.S. Women’s Pro-Cycling Team that will train for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and beyond. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Board chairman Lee Wilhelm said on Saturday they worked with the Virginia Tourism Corporation to get “Team TWENTY24” to relocate here for at least the next 3 years from Idaho. Wilhelm says that Virginia’s Blue Ridge was tipped off that the women’s Pro Cycling team wanted to relocate to the East Coast. The Team TWENTY24 commitment to the area is for at least 3 years although Wilhelm would like to see it extended to the 2028 Los Angeles Summer games. Team TWENTY24 will endeavor to connect with the local riding community through special events as well.