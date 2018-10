Two in hospital, one charged after Roanoke shooting

Roanoke Police have arrested and charged 28-year-old Ronald Bonds III, of Roanoke, with two counts of malicious wounding following a shooting last night in the 900-block of Jamison Avenue. Authorities say a man and woman with gunshot wounds were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Police say Bonds was arrested from a residence in the 1000 block of Dale Avenue.