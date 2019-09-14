Two hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke

From Roanoke Police Department: On September 14, 2019 just after 2:00 am, Roanoke Police responded to the sound of shots fired in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NW. Responding officers observed a large crowd leaving the area. While investigating, two adult males arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by private transportation, each with gunshot wounds. Both men are being treated for their injuries. Roanoke Police do not believe there is any further danger to the community regarding this incident. Charges are pending. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.