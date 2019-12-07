Two fires responded to within 10 minutes in Roanoke

From Roanoke City: At 10:01pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a working fire in the 3400 block of Bennett Dr NW. The fire was contained to the hallway. No injuries were reported and no one displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At 10:09pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a working fire in the 700 block of Bullitt Ave SE. First arriving units found heavy flames and smoke. The fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported and the home was vacant at the time of the fire.