Two arrests in connection with drug investigation in Franklin Co.

| By

From Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: On 1/3/2019, Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in to the illegal distribution of narcotics in the 3000 block of Retreat Rd. A search warrant was executed at that location which led to the seizure of Heroin and Methamphetamine as well as the arrests of both Anderson and Mullins. Anderson was arrested for possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 narcotics and Mullins was picked up on outstanding contempt of court warrants. Both Anderson and Mullins are currently being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond. The case is currently under investigation and additional charges may be pending.