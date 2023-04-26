Two Abandoned Houses Catch Fire in Vinton

| By

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 to the 100 block of Highland Road, in the Town of Vinton, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Station 2 (Vinton) found a two-story wood frame structure that was fully involved in fire. Witnesses confirmed the structure was an abandoned home and no one was inside. That fire then caught an adjacent abandoned two-story wood frame home on fire. No one will be displaced as no one was living in either house. One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire was brought under control in approximately one hour. We appreciate the assistance of multiple units from Roanoke Fire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene and reports that the fire is under investigation and both houses will be a total loss. A dollar estimate of damages will be available later.