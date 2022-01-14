Tudor House donates to Bradley Free Clinic for new wing

| By

Tudor House – a non-profit that was created 18 months ago after the death of Lewis Tudor to focus on suicide prevention – donated a $25,000 check to the Bradley Free Clinic this morning, to support the new Robinson Behavorial Health Wing now under construction. Tudor House does not have a physical location as of now and has been providing free support groups at the Bradley Free Clinic. A group counseling room in the new wing – expected to open by April – will be named for the non-profit. Ruth Cassell is director of operations for the Bradley Free Clinic: