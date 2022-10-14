Trump responds with 14 page letter after subpoena

| By

Former President Donald Trump has responded to the January 6th bipartisan committee, which in its scheduled final public hearing voted 9-0 to issue a subpoena inviting him to testify. Trump responded with a 14 page letter asserting a number of claims about the 2020 that at least one media outlet so far asserts contains false claims about the legitimacy of the Presidential election that saw Joe Biden succeed him. (Click on link below to read the letter). Trump also called the committee, “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs whose sole function is to destroy the lives of many hard-working American Patriots,” in his letter.

Former President Trump’s response