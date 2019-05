Truck smashes guardrail, blocks lane of northbound I-81

An accident on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County looks likely tie up northbound traffic for a while. It’s at milemarker 162 near Buchanan, and a VDOT traffic cam shows a tractor trailer into a guardrail and blocking the right hand lane. Expect growing northbound slowdowns between Troutville and Buchanan.